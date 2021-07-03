Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Colliers Securities

Landcadia Holdings III (NASDAQ:LCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Colliers Securities in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on Landcadia Holdings III in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Get Landcadia Holdings III alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LCY opened at $12.39 on Thursday. Landcadia Holdings III has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.39.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $761,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,720,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landcadia Holdings III in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Automalsyt LLC. Landcadia Holdings III, Inc was founded in 2018 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Landcadia Holdings III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landcadia Holdings III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.