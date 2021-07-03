Analysts Anticipate Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Will Announce Earnings of $1.19 Per Share

Brokerages expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce earnings per share of $1.19 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.42 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.56. Renewable Energy Group reported earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,850%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full-year earnings of $3.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $5.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $6.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $539.29 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 4.18%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (down from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.90.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 10,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.93, for a total value of $664,168.77. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 71,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,591,324.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,388 shares of company stock worth $2,787,794 in the last ninety days. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in REGI. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 70.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 525,178 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,194,000 after acquiring an additional 26,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $425,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:REGI opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.08 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a one year low of $22.59 and a one year high of $117.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

