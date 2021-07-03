eBoost Achieves Market Cap of $5.76 Million (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. eBoost has a market cap of $5.76 million and approximately $2,897.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for about $0.0576 or 0.00000167 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded up 33.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.54 or 0.00403805 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006980 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000549 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000053 BTC.

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

