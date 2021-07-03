Bytecoin (BCN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $94,216.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded 16.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. Bytecoin has a total market capitalization of $257.28 million and $94,216.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bytecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $213.69 or 0.00618364 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001672 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000200 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000341 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bytecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bytecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

