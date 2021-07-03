Franklin Resources Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 20.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 129,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,501 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $20,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Hershey in the fourth quarter worth $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Hershey by 45.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after purchasing an additional 518,579 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after buying an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after buying an additional 261,391 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.26, for a total value of $398,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,542,252.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total value of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $174.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.26. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $175.86.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.804 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.33.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

