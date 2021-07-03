Wolverine Asset Management LLC Invests $156,000 in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BSTZ. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 358,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,026,000 after buying an additional 73,040 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 142,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,167,000 after buying an additional 22,215 shares during the period. Change Path LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth $595,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 296,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,788,000 after buying an additional 45,350 shares during the period.

Shares of BSTZ opened at $41.94 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.06. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a twelve month low of $22.74 and a twelve month high of $42.21.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.171 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

