Trexquant Investment LP Invests $302,000 in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Youdao by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Youdao during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Youdao in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Youdao in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Youdao by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 15,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. 17.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Youdao from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. HSBC cut Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Youdao from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.80.

NYSE DAO opened at $21.26 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.80. Youdao, Inc. has a one year low of $19.58 and a one year high of $47.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.54 and a beta of -0.66.

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $204.50 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Youdao, Inc. will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications; Youdao Dictionary with range of products and services addressing lifelong learning needs of pre-school, K-12 and college students as well as adult learners; and other online dictionary and translation tools comprising Youdao Translation, U-Dictionary, and Youdao Kids' Dictionary.

