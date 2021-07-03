APG Asset Management N.V. Trims Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

APG Asset Management N.V. cut its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 10.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 673,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,326 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $53,217,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,409,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,405,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,840,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in PACCAR by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,452,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,856,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PACCAR by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 984,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298,777 shares during the last quarter. 63.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PACCAR alerts:

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on PCAR shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $88.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.32. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $74.17 and a twelve month high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of 21.87, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.08. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.