APG Asset Management N.V. Has $43.68 Million Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

APG Asset Management N.V. trimmed its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 58.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 387,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 539,562 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $43,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,237 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 183,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $27,960,000 after purchasing an additional 23,492 shares during the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Michael B. Yongue increased its position in QUALCOMM by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 3,180 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down previously from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.96.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $160.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $87.51 and a one year high of $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.77.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.71% and a net margin of 27.28%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

In other news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

