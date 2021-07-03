Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by APG Asset Management N.V.

APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,670,151 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 778,741 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V.’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $49,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $18,966,000 after buying an additional 182,964 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter valued at $71,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth $717,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kinross Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,310,855 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $68,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,282 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. National Bank Financial cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$14.50 to C$14.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet cut Kinross Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.54.

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.42. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12 month low of $6.10 and a 12 month high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

