APG Asset Management N.V. Buys Shares of 912,793 Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 912,793 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,972,000. APG Asset Management N.V. owned about 0.45% of Sunrun at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Sunrun by 140.8% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 8,299 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sunrun by 761.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 1st quarter valued at about $907,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on RUN shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.57.

Shares of RUN stock opened at $56.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.22. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.53 and a 12 month high of $100.93.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. The firm had revenue of $334.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $313.42 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David Bywater sold 85,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $4,635,477.46. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 270,769 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,721,710.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 10,054 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.47, for a total transaction of $597,911.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 185,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,022,764.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 276,551 shares of company stock valued at $13,563,966. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

