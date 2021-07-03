Capital Fund Management S.A. Decreases Holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Capital Fund Management S.A. trimmed its stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) by 18.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,474 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 2,235.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,756,517 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $88,090,000 after buying an additional 3,595,667 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 239.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,622,925 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $19,573,000 after buying an additional 1,144,650 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,455,006 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $210,509,000 after buying an additional 861,068 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,064,059 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $48,402,000 after buying an additional 555,318 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 69.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,076,899 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $12,987,000 after buying an additional 440,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.85.

In related news, COO Billy E. Goodwin bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.75 per share, with a total value of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 137,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,076. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources stock opened at $35.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $6.29 and a 1-year high of $38.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94 and a beta of 4.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.13.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.32. Matador Resources had a negative net margin of 87.01% and a positive return on equity of 7.71%. The company had revenue of $266.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Matador Resources will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

Matador Resources Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

