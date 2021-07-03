Capital Fund Management S.A. Sells 195,085 Shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

Capital Fund Management S.A. cut its position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 88.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,442 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 195,085 shares during the quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Allegheny Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,043,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 538.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 95,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 80,594 shares during the period. Prudential PLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 462,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after buying an additional 22,950 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allegheny Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 71.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 30,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ATI. Barclays raised Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.83.

ATI opened at $20.90 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a one year low of $8.04 and a one year high of $25.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $23.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 58.90%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

