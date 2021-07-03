Capital Fund Management S.A. Has $716,000 Stock Holdings in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Capital Fund Management S.A. reduced its position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 50.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,010 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 29,648 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A.’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $716,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in R1 RCM in the 4th quarter valued at $146,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of R1 RCM by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,737 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of R1 RCM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 77,149 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 11,092 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in R1 RCM by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 46,711 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 18,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.53% of the company’s stock.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $10,910,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,481,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,152,854.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Achi Series Lllp Tcp-Asc sold 2,412,646 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.54, for a total value of $59,206,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 153,789,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,773,986,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,433,152 shares of company stock valued at $387,021,355. 59.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:RCM opened at $22.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.71 and a beta of 0.82. R1 RCM Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $31.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The healthcare provider reported ($2.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($2.45). The company had revenue of $342.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.74 million. R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 74.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that R1 RCM Inc. will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird started coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet cut R1 RCM from a “b-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.83.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

Featured Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.