APG Asset Management N.V. Grows Holdings in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,113,341 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,119 shares during the quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. owned 0.26% of Citizens Financial Group worth $41,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Marietta Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $410,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 151,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,671,000 after acquiring an additional 6,413 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the first quarter valued at about $450,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 19.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,246,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $135,187,000 after acquiring an additional 519,956 shares during the period. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 223,075 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.78. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $51.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.01.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 21.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

