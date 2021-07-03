Capital Fund Management S.A. Buys Shares of 33,317 Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 33,317 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $615,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. owned approximately 0.06% of Scorpio Tankers as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,339 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 7.2% during the first quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 14,875 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 32,479 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 26,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 2,318 shares during the period. 41.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $21.42 on Friday. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $24.67. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The shipping company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.03. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The business had revenue of $134.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 47.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 30, 2021, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 131 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 63 MR, and 14 Handymax tankers with a weighted average age of approximately 5.2 years.

