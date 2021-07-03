VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 65,199 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $109,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 128.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,577,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,022,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,078,000 after purchasing an additional 145,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in VICI Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $539,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 355,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,036,000 after purchasing an additional 5,129 shares during the period.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VICI. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 target price (up from $28.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $28.00 to $33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.96.

VICI stock opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.49. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $33.35. The company has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 88.15%. Research analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 80.49%.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

