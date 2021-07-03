National Pension Service Increases Position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

National Pension Service raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) by 134.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,123 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,219 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Csenge Advisory Group increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 3.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 457 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.2% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.6% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.2% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,947 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.2% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bio-Rad Laboratories alerts:

Shares of BIO stock opened at $666.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $610.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.56 and a beta of 0.83. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $457.03 and a 12 month high of $689.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $2.71. The firm had revenue of $726.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.00 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 151.73% and a return on equity of 4.55%. As a group, analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 12.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Rad Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.