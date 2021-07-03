National Pension Service Has $3.63 Million Position in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 421,746 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 128,247 shares during the period. National Pension Service’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management by 14.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 988,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,501,000 after buying an additional 125,716 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the first quarter valued at $89,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 47.0% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 20,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 6,704 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 22.6% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 38,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 11.4% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 244,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 25,024 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NLY opened at $8.87 on Friday. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.32 and a 52 week high of $9.64. The company has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.18.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 184.57%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

NLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Annaly Capital Management from $9.75 to $10.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. TheStreet upgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.97.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

