Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 7,492 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 182,926 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,492 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $14,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 37,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period.

Shares of IJK stock opened at $81.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $54.99 and a 52 week high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

