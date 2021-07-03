Stifel Financial Corp Sells 34,634 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stifel Financial Corp lowered its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,634 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $14,749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the first quarter worth about $57,127,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 62.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 72,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 27,899 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 50.9% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 16,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 5,490 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 38.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 296,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,038,000 after purchasing an additional 82,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Tyson Foods by 22.4% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

TSN opened at $73.62 on Friday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.28 and a 1 year high of $81.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $26.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. Tyson Foods had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 5.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several research firms have commented on TSN. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

