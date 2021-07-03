Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.71% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $629,000.

Get Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF alerts:

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.