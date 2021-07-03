Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) Stake Boosted by Stifel Financial Corp

Posted by on Jul 3rd, 2021

Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 518,764 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,726 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned 1.71% of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF worth $14,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 133,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after purchasing an additional 3,570 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 5,652 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $1,814,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 106,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $629,000.

Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF stock opened at $27.80 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.92 and a fifty-two week high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.54.

Recommended Story: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.