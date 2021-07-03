Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Bought by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,978 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $15,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PINS. Nwam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter worth approximately $6,151,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $4,017,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $1,407,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Pinterest in the first quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 57,200 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.12, for a total transaction of $4,125,264.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,125,264. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 19,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.24, for a total transaction of $1,177,461.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 919,440 shares of company stock worth $64,920,209 over the last ninety days. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PINS stock opened at $79.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.33 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $66.89. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.56 and a 52 week high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 78.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

