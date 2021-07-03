Stifel Financial Corp Sells 2,234 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 423,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $16,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of British American Tobacco in the 1st quarter valued at $1,209,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 60.2% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 77,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 29,041 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 144.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 57,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 16,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 81.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,374 shares during the last quarter. 5.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BTI opened at $39.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.24. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 1-year low of $31.60 and a 1-year high of $41.14.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BTI. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of British American Tobacco in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour products, tobacco heating products, and modern oral products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as Swedish-style snus and American moist snuff. The company distributes its products to retail outlets.

