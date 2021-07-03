Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Acquires Shares of 7,192 Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 5,560.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 114.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 40,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hyatt Hotels by 27.6% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 37.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Margaret C. Egan sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total transaction of $81,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,858 shares in the company, valued at $315,044.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Susan D. Kronick sold 1,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.88, for a total value of $151,146.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,038,835.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 96,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,510,619. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyatt Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $61.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.54.

Shares of H stock opened at $79.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.75. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $45.62 and a 52 week high of $92.21.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($3.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.33) by ($2.24). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 59.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $438.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post -5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

