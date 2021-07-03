Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Buys New Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 26,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its stake in Exelixis by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 11,158 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Exelixis by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 49,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Exelixis by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 90,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on EXEL. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Exelixis from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (down from $47.00) on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Exelixis from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.78.

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $18.26 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.78 and a 1-year high of $27.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.97.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.05. Exelixis had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 6.28%. The firm had revenue of $270.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.04 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Exelixis’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 7,665 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total value of $191,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 293,028 shares of company stock valued at $7,191,974 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

