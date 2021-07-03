Brokerages Set W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) PT at $79.50

Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of W. R. Berkley from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 1,485.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 428 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 174.2% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 595 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 240.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 6,487.0% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares in the last quarter. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $55.14 and a 1 year high of $82.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. W. R. Berkley’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

