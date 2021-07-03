Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) to report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Coty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.12. Coty posted earnings of ($0.46) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 95.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Coty will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.17. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Coty.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet raised Coty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Coty from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “focus list” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.78.

In other news, major shareholder Holdco B.V. Cottage acquired 245,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.78 per share, for a total transaction of $2,894,346.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COTY. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Coty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,154,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,730,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425,085 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Coty by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,976,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261,320 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coty by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,449,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,129,000 after purchasing an additional 172,385 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in Coty by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 7,150,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,427,000 after purchasing an additional 207,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at $47,668,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.96% of the company’s stock.

COTY stock opened at $8.89 on Wednesday. Coty has a 1 year low of $2.65 and a 1 year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.12.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

