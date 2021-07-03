Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $542,000 in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 5,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 289.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.31% of the company’s stock.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

NASDAQ:JBSS opened at $87.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.75. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.00 and a twelve month high of $94.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $207.89 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

About John B. Sanfilippo & Son

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Recommended Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS).

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.