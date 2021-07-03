3,889 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 3,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,794,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $820,966,000 after buying an additional 334,110 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,325,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,316,000 after buying an additional 98,299 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,900,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,239,000 after buying an additional 282,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,465,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,451,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Rivulet Capital LLC raised its stake in AptarGroup by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 934,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $127,931,000 after purchasing an additional 99,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 9,500 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $1,470,885.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,367.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Gael Touya sold 42,735 shares of AptarGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total transaction of $6,196,147.65. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,138 shares in the company, valued at $11,474,218.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,550 shares of company stock worth $8,819,302 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATR opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.04, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $110.34 and a 12 month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $776.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.41 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 14.27%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This is a positive change from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 41.76%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ATR. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $158.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

Recommended Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.