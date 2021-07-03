Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 184,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 36,016 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.30% of Power Integrations worth $15,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 1.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Power Integrations by 9.9% in the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.11 and a beta of 0.93. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.34 and a 1 year high of $99.05.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.62%.

In other news, VP Ben Sutherland sold 1,507 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $127,537.41. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 45,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,828,322.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 9,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.84, for a total transaction of $794,781.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,793,684. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.17.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company offers a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and other consumer and industrial applications.

