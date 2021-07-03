Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 47.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,815 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.4% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 77.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

NYSE ADM opened at $60.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.00. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $37.54 and a 12 month high of $69.30. The company has a market cap of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $18.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.23%.

ADM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.