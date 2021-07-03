Credit Suisse AG Buys 56,668 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 16.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 407,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,668 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $15,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Associated Banc Corp boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 971.4% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 1,125.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLD opened at $38.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.13. Americold Realty Trust has a one year low of $32.94 and a one year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $634.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $596.65 million. Americold Realty Trust had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 68.22%.

In related news, Director James R. Heistand sold 30,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Also, insider Thomas C. Novosel sold 5,000 shares of Americold Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $195,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,464.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,720 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet cut Americold Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.25.

Americold is the world's largest publicly traded REIT focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 185 temperature-controlled warehouses, with over 1 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

