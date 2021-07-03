1,491 Shares in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Bought by Wolverine Asset Management LLC

Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,314,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Visteon in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,075,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 178.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,726,000 after buying an additional 109,022 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Visteon by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 275,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,536,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Visteon by 230.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 137,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,273,000 after acquiring an additional 95,909 shares during the last quarter.

Get Visteon alerts:

VC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Visteon in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $106.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Visteon in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Visteon from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Visteon in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.00.

Shares of Visteon stock opened at $124.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -590.48 and a beta of 2.04. Visteon Co. has a 12 month low of $64.22 and a 12 month high of $147.55.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.23. Visteon had a positive return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.65 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visteon Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total transaction of $647,928.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $647,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,543,230. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, dual view, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, light effects, and dual displays; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence based voice assistant.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC).

Receive News & Ratings for Visteon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visteon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.