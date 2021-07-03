The Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Dixie Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXYN) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.61. The Dixie Group shares last traded at $3.45, with a volume of 516,031 shares.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Dixie Group by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,394 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 15,006 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of The Dixie Group by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 26,653 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Dixie Group during the 1st quarter worth $171,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

The Dixie Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells floorcovering products for residential and commercial applications in North America and internationally. It offers residential carpets, custom rugs, and engineered wood products under the Fabrica brand for interior decorators and designers, selected retailers and furniture stores, luxury home builders, and manufacturers of luxury motor coaches and yachts; and specialty carpets and rugs for the high-end residential marketplace, as well as luxury vinyl flooring products and broadloom carpet products under the Masland Residential brand name through the interior design community and specialty floorcovering retailers.

