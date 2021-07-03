TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) Receives C$148.71 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of TMX Group Limited (TSE:X) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$148.71.

A number of research firms have weighed in on X. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on TMX Group to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$147.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on TMX Group from C$152.00 to C$151.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$155.00 price objective (up previously from C$145.00) on shares of TMX Group in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

In other TMX Group news, Senior Officer Cheryl Graden sold 3,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$132.66, for a total transaction of C$496,395.01. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,932,120.08.

TMX Group stock opened at C$130.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.35 billion and a PE ratio of 24.33. TMX Group has a 12 month low of C$120.13 and a 12 month high of C$144.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$133.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.16, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

TMX Group (TSE:X) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.74 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$252.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$243.91 million. Equities analysts forecast that TMX Group will post 6.9899992 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from TMX Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. TMX Group’s payout ratio is currently 57.38%.

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading and Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

