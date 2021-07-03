Clearbridge Investments LLC Has $774,000 Position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 38.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,833 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 3,573 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KEX. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $1,422,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kirby by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 281,128 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $14,571,000 after buying an additional 86,077 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirby during the 4th quarter valued at $256,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 586,441 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,394,000 after purchasing an additional 23,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirby by 136.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,012 shares in the last quarter. 94.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KEX opened at $61.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.45. Kirby Co. has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $65.24.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $496.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $474.03 million. Kirby had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 3.52%. The business’s revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kirby Co. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

KEX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research downgraded shares of Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli restated a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.25.

In other Kirby news, VP Scott P. Miller sold 607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.02, for a total value of $40,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Insiders sold a total of 28,607 shares of company stock worth $1,901,594 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

