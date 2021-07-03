P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTSI) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $53.50. P.A.M. Transportation Services shares last traded at $53.05, with a volume of 4,813 shares traded.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a market capitalization of $299.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.82.

P.A.M. Transportation Services (NASDAQ:PTSI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The transportation company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $148.86 million during the quarter. P.A.M. Transportation Services had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 18.75%.

In other news, Director W Scott Davis bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.97 per share, with a total value of $115,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,510.53. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 68.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 91.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 199.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 695 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of P.A.M. Transportation Services by 159.3% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. 23.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

P.A.M. Transportation Services Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTSI)

P.A.M. Transportation Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a truckload transportation and logistics company in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company is involved in the transportation of general commodities. Its freight primarily consists of automotive parts; expedited goods; consumer goods, such as general retail store merchandise; and manufactured goods, including heating and air conditioning units.

