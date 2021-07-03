Centricus Acquisition (NASDAQ:CENH) Trading 0.1% Higher

Centricus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CENH) shares traded up 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.92 and last traded at $9.91. 51,026 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 132,900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.86.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CENH. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $240,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $987,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,483,000. Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $2,554,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

