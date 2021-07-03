Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) Short Interest Up 71.2% in June

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (NYSE:USA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,540,000 shares, an increase of 71.2% from the May 31st total of 899,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,074,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,005,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,462 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,764 shares during the period. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USA opened at $8.87 on Friday. Liberty All-Star Equity Fund has a 1-year low of $5.68 and a 1-year high of $9.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Liberty All-Star Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd.

Liberty All-Star Equity Fund Company Profile

Liberty All Star Equity Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc The fund is co-managed by Aristotle Capital Management, LLC, Pzena Investment Management, LLC, Delaware Investments Fund Advisers, Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP, and TCW Investment Management Company.

