Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) Short Interest Up 66.7% in June

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,000 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

HENOY opened at $26.27 on Friday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $23.51 and a one year high of $29.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were issued a $0.5442 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

