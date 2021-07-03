AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100,200 shares, a growth of 69.5% from the May 31st total of 59,100 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 111,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IMPX. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,658,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $837,000. Athos Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,026,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Brant Point Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEA-Bridges Impact during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,636,000. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMPX stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $11.42. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

