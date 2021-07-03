Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,598 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in TEGNA were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in TEGNA in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in TEGNA in the first quarter valued at about $158,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGNA stock opened at $18.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.30. TEGNA Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.25 and a 12 month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.59 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. TEGNA’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Company Profile

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

