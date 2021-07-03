Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 13.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 15.9% during the first quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 10,225 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Lee Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $2,547,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $340,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 100.0% during the first quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Boeing by 2.0% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Boeing alerts:

In other news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total transaction of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,678,726.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.17.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $236.68 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $141.58 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $239.72.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.17) by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $15.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.95 billion. The Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.