UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.800-$8.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.82 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.80 billion.

Shares of UNF stock opened at $226.52 on Friday. UniFirst has a 1-year low of $160.70 and a 1-year high of $258.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.04.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The textile maker reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.37. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. As a group, research analysts predict that UniFirst will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.44%. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 14.03%.

Several analysts have weighed in on UNF shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded UniFirst from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and set a $248.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of UniFirst in a research note on Monday, March 22nd.

In other news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.08, for a total value of $38,320.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $639,671.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael Iandoli sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.00, for a total value of $111,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,057,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

