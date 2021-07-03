PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) Announces Dividend of $0.08

PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

NYSE:PCM opened at $11.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.76. PCM Fund has a 52-week low of $9.27 and a 52-week high of $12.77.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PCM Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,173 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,731 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.10% of PCM Fund worth $140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

