Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Announces Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:NCZ)

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II (NYSE:NCZ) announced a dividend on Friday, July 2nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of 0.0375 per share by the investment management company on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 8.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th.

Shares of NCZ stock opened at $5.39 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.14. Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II has a 1 year low of $3.87 and a 1 year high of $5.45.

Virtus AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II Company Profile

AllianzGI Convertible & Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

