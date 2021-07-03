Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Templeton Global Income Fund (NYSE:GIM) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, July 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.037 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th.

NYSE:GIM opened at $5.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56. Templeton Global Income Fund has a 52-week low of $5.11 and a 52-week high of $5.69.

In other Templeton Global Income Fund news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 156,974 shares of Templeton Global Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.63 per share, for a total transaction of $883,763.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased 700,302 shares of company stock valued at $3,909,224 in the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Templeton Global Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc It is managed by Franklin Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in government bonds. The fund is actively managed. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the J.P.

