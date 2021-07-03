Internet Computer (ICP) Price Tops $45.60 on Exchanges

Internet Computer (CURRENCY:ICP) traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 3rd. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and $255.23 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for approximately $45.60 or 0.00132222 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002901 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00045012 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.50 or 0.00169610 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000159 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,447.23 or 0.99879926 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $303.75 or 0.00880731 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 470,916,817 coins and its circulating supply is 136,899,214 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity . The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the exchanges listed above.

