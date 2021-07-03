The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) from an a- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on SMPL. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised The Simply Good Foods from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

Shares of SMPL opened at $37.51 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.86. The Simply Good Foods has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $38.50.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a return on equity of 9.16% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $723,111.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,928 shares in the company, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of The Simply Good Foods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total value of $1,017,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 119,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 16.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 144.2% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

